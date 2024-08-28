Cocoa seeks developer for vacant downtown site

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The city of Cocoa is seeking developers for a nearly five-acre vacant site in its Historic Cocoa Village area.

City officials have put a 4.38-acre property at 915 Florida Ave. and a 0.55-acre parcel without an address up for sale through a request for proposals.

The site at 915 Florida Ave. was once the Oaks Mobile Home Park. The city acquired the properties in 2016 to be redeveloped.

