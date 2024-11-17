Cold front to bring enhanced rainfall to Florida as Tropical Storm Sara weakens

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Strom Sara continues to bring excessive rainfall to Central America.

The biggest threats continue to be flash floods and mudslides in Honduras, Belize, Guatemala, and portions of Mexico.

It will weaken as Sara makes landfall in Belize and moves further inland today.

Later today, it will no longer be a tropical system, but it will place a lot of tropical moisture in the gulf that will be absorbed by our next front.

This will result in enhanced rainfall for parts of Florida on Wednesday.

