DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man prosecutors say stabbed a couple to death at Daytona Beach’s Bike Week in 2022 has accepted a plea deal.

Investigators say Jean Macean randomly targeted Terry and Brenda Altman as they were riding their bike home from the festivities.

The state was seeking the death penalty, but the plea deal means he will face life in prison.

