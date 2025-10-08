Cold front bringing winds, cooler temperatures to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A strong early season cold front will sweep into the Central Florida area this weekend, backed up by a big dome of high pressure off the northeast U.S. coast and a developing coastal low near our coastline.

All these ingredients will create a nor’easter-type low off of the Carolinas by the weekend, but will bring gusty to windy weather again to Central Florida starting on Friday.

We have several wind-related advisories for the coastal counties, and with our increasingly beautiful weekend weather, we’ll have lots of people wanting to hit the coast.

The “king” high tides will mean higher high tides, plus the extra wind so coastal flooding is expected, high surf, rip currents, no beach driving at times, etc.

So a combination of coastal flooding, high surf and rips, plus overall much cooler weather (lots of 60s to near 60 in the morning), gives us a “weather on the way,” which will go into at least Friday.

