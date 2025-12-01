Cold front brings rain chances Tuesday, pleasant weather follows

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a warm end to the holiday weekend, and more warmth is ahead to start the work week.

We’ll keep a few clouds around tonight, with dry conditions expected. Morning lows will only fall into the mid-60s.

The warmth continues Monday, along with a few rain chances. A few scattered showers are possible on Monday, but most areas will remain dry. Temps will stay in the low 80s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, November 29, 2025 (WFTV)

A cold front is expected to push into the area on Tuesday. This will create higher coverage of scattered showers and partly sunny skies. Temps for Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Behind the front, cooler and drier air moves in for the midweek. Expect plenty of sun both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, November 29, 2025 (WFTV)

The dry conditions are expected to continue on Friday, with our next storm system likely arriving next weekend.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group