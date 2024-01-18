Cold front to send arctic blast into Central Florida; see how cold it will get

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be a mild evening Thursday, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Scattered, light showers will remain possible.

Friday will be cloudy and warm, with highs back in the 70s and only a 20% chance for additional rain, certified meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.

“Our next cold front -- and it will be a big one -- moves through tomorrow night,” she said. “This will send an arctic blast into Central Florida.”

Tomorrow in Orlando

Many will wake up to the low 40s Saturday, but the coldest timeframe will be overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Temps will be widely in the 30s.

Orlando’s low Sunday will be just 38 degrees -- the coldest since last January, Crimi said.

Future Track 9

“There are no active watches, warnings or advisories issued for Central Florida yet, but I expect that to change,” she said.

January snow

