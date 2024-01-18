SpaceX, Axiom Space set to launch 4 astronauts from Florida to space station

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX and Axiom Space plan to try again Thursday to send a crew to the International Space Station.

The launch was originally planned for Wednesday, but SpaceX officials said crews needed more time for pre-launch checks and to analyze data.

The Axiom Mission 3 crew members are set to launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center.

The four private astronauts are planning for a 14-day trip aboard the International Space Station.

All systems are looking good for today’s launch of Ax-3. Liftoff is targeted for 4:49 p.m. ET, and weather is 80% favorable → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/HqiM2bTJNk — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 18, 2024

Officials said the mission could eventually lead to the construction of a commercial space station.

The rocket launch is set for 4:49 p.m.

