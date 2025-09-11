Commissioners approve vote to raise property taxes in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County may see its first tax increase in more than 15 years.

Commissioners voted Wednesday night to allow a raise in property taxes by about $14 per month for the average home.

This will cover increases in costs to first responder salaries, the 911 system, and road maintenance.

Commissioners noted Seminole County still has some of the lowest taxes in the region.

A final vote is set for Sept. 23.

