Community rallies around Vietnam veteran after flooding destroys his Cocoa home

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — What started as a heartbreaking story of loss has turned into a powerful show of compassion and community in Brevard County.

Just days after torrential rain flooded parts of Cocoa, dozens of people, many of them strangers, came together to help a 77-year-old Vietnam veteran rebuild his life.

John Hilton, a proud Army veteran who served his country more than five decades ago, lost nearly everything when floodwaters poured into his home during the weekend storms. “The water was coming right over these sandbags,” Hilton said earlier this week when Channel 9 first met him. “I unplugged everything and tried to save what I could, but it just kept rising.”

A Story That Moved an Entire Community

After Hilton’s story aired on Channel 9, the response from the community was immediate. Dozens of viewers began calling and messaging to ask how they could help. Some dropped off cleaning supplies and groceries, and several veteran groups quickly organized a visit.

Among them was Rolling Thunder Florida, a well-known organization dedicated to honoring and supporting veterans. On Wednesday, the rumble of motorcycles echoed through Hilton’s neighborhood as members arrived with donations and words of encouragement.

“This is what we’re all about,” said Dr. Lance Armstrong, with Rolling Thunder. “When we see someone like this, we need to pitch in and help. That’s the spirit of Rolling Thunder — our focus is to help our veterans.”

Those who came to help Hilton didn’t know him personally, but said his story hit home. “I saw Mr. Hilton on the news yesterday,” said Brevard County resident Christina Norman, who brought bags of food and supplies to his doorstep. “Help your neighbors. You never know when you might be in that situation as well.”

Others felt a deep sense of duty to give back to someone who once served the country. “When I saw the story, and saw that he was a veteran, I thought ‘I’ve got to do something,” said Jim Bok with the Rockledge VFW.

By the end of the afternoon, Hilton’s front yard was filled with volunteers unloading boxes, chatting, and lending a helping hand. For Hilton, the support was overwhelming. Standing outside his home surrounded by neighbors and fellow veterans, he got emotional. “I’m in tears,” Hilton said. “It makes me feel wanted. I’ve tried to make these last years as good as I can to help others, no matter how much it took from me. You guys are wonderful, all of you.”

Hilton says the donations and emotional support he’s received will help him begin again. He’s now working to find another place to live while continuing to clean up what’s left of his flooded property.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group