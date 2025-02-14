Community remembers 56-year-old bystander killed during OPD vehicle chase

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 56-year-old man was killed while he was walking in the sidewalk during a police chase in Orlando.

Troopers said it happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on South Rio Grande Avenue and Indiana Street in Orlando.

The Orlando Police department said they started chasing the suspect, 30-year-old Dornell Bargnare, after he fled a traffic stop.

Troopers said Bargnare lost control and struck a pedestrian in the area.

The pursuing officer also struck the victim, troopers said.

That 56-year-old was taken to the hospital but did not survive. Family members identified the victim as Gerald Neal.

Surveillance video from a nearby convenience store shows the moment Bargnare hit the Neal than abandoned his car and ran away.

Police said they chased Bargnare as he ran through a neighborhood, jumped over multiple fences, and broke into a home where he was eventually apprehended.

According to community members, the victim, Gerald Neal, was known to be homeless in the area.

Family and friends of Neal said they were still trying to process his sudden death.

“He was a good person. He didn’t deserve that at all,” said Rebecca Asencio who witnessed the crash.

Community members who spoke with Channel 9 on Thursday had several questions about why Orlando Police decided to pursue Bargnare through a residential neighborhood.

Some also voiced frustration that the pursuing officer continued to chase Bargnare instead of stopping to help the victim.

Orlando Police Department sent the following statement regarding the crash:

“On February 13, 2025, the Orlando Police Department (OPD) was conducting a traffic infraction investigation when the incident led to a crash and the arrest of Dornell Bargnare.

The crash, which occurred at the intersection of Rio Grande Avenue and Indiana Street, involved Bargnare fleeing from the Orlando Police Department. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is handling the investigation related to the traffic accident.

Bargnare, who was arrested following the crash, faces charges of Burglary and Resisting Without Violence. Additional charges are anticipated as the investigation progresses.

In light of the ongoing investigation, the Orlando Police Department has confirmed that once the traffic investigation is completed, OPD will conduct an internal investigation to determine if any policy violations occurred in connection with the incident.

At this time, no further details can be released due to the active status of the investigation.”

