Company hired to recruit students for Orange County Public Schools

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Parents in Orange County could get a text or knock on the door or from a company trying to recruit students back to the county public school district.

The school board hired a company that specializes in recruiting students from private and charter schools or homeschooling.

The company will earn about $900 of the $8,000 the district gets for every child.

The recruiters will market the advantages of being in Orange County, such as accelerated courses and magnet programs.

Parents might also hear from other companies trying to recruit students for the private and charter schools.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group