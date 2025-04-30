Conditions fueling massive wildfire in northern Florida has Central Florida firefighters on edge

ORLANDO, Fla. — Firefighters in Central Florida are on high alert as our dry season is not letting up.

The concerns come as firefighters near Tallahassee continue to battle a massive brush fire.

Crews have been battling the “Juniper Swamp Fire” for 20 days.

Forest officials say lightning caused over 3,000 acres to go up in flames in the Apalachicola National Forest.

At last check, the fire was around 90% contained.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group