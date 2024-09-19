Condo owners voice safety concerns, costs with Gov. DeSantis

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The state is looking at ways to balance safety and costs for condo owners.

Gov. Ron DeSantis met with condo owners and associations in Tampa to discuss their concerns.

During the meeting, someone asked the governor whether he would accept the voters’ will if they re-elected Monique Worrell and Andrew Warren.

The governor suspended them from their positions as state attorneys for Orange-Osceola County and Hillsborough County, respectively.

“Talk to law enforcement in all three of those counties. You talk to the sheriff in Hillsborough Sheriff Chronister,” DeSantis said. “You need a prosecutor who’s going to enforce the law and lock up the bad guys. Don’t put them back out on the street.”

Last week, DeSantis held a similar roundtable discussion in Miami Lakes.

“I am glad to continue discussions with condo residents about how to best achieve sensible policies regarding condo safety and transparency,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I look forward to providing this feedback to the Legislature so the members can produce thoughtful reforms.”

