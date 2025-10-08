Confined stepmother also threatened, shot with pellets, investigators say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A couple remains in the Orange County jail after being accused of abusing a relative, with new details emerging about the alleged abuse.

Cheryl Pyle, 55, was granted bail yesterday, while Steven Wiley, 61, faces accusations of threatening to kill Pyle’s stepmother.

Detectives say Pyle used a rope to confine her stepmother to her room by tying it from the bathroom door to the garage door.

According to a newly released affidavit, Wiley allegedly held a pellet gun to the woman’s head and shot her with pellets in the head and groin earlier this year.

Jail records show Pyle is charged with aggravated abuse of an elderly/disabled adult, while Wiley is charged with battery.

Neither Pyle nor Wiley have posted bail.

