Congress introduces bill to allow medical marijuana research for veterans

There has been a major step toward giving veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic pain access to medical marijuana.
Currently, federal law prevents Department of Veterans Affairs doctors and psychiatrists from studying the effects of pot to see if it might help veterans with PTSD or major injuries.
Related Headlines
-
Rise of medical marijuana eases abuse of opioids, study says
-
‘No such thing as medical marijuana,' Health Secretary says
-
Jacksonville man can keep flying military flags after he's issued warning
-
Veteran helps Puerto Rico evacuees through nonprofit
-
Florida Gov. signs bill to add benefits to first responders
Now, more than 30 members of Congress, including the top Republican and Democrat on the VA Committee, have introduced a bill to allow federal research into medical marijuana and to order the VA to do it.
“It needs to be studied cause there's people who need help. It’s not just in VA, but it’s a good place to start,” said Rep. Adam Smith, a Democrat from Washington.
The bill wouldn't allow the VA to prescribe marijuana, just the first step of studying whether the treatment is effective.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}