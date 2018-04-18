  • Congress introduces bill to allow medical marijuana research for veterans

    By: Justin Gray

    There has been a major step toward giving veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic pain access to medical marijuana.

    Currently, federal law prevents Department of Veterans Affairs doctors and psychiatrists from studying the effects of pot to see if it might help veterans with PTSD or major injuries.

    Now, more than 30 members of Congress, including the top Republican and Democrat on the VA Committee, have introduced a bill to allow federal research into medical marijuana and to order the VA to do it.

    “It needs to be studied cause there's people who need help. It’s not just in VA, but it’s a good place to start,” said Rep. Adam Smith, a Democrat from Washington.

    The bill wouldn't allow the VA to prescribe marijuana, just the first step of studying whether the treatment is effective.

