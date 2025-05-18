Construction to begin new ADA-Accessible Ramp and stairs in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County will be temporarily closing the Hillsboro Street dune walkover in New Smyrna Beach starting on Monday, May 19, as they begin exciting construction on a redesigned access point.

The improved access will include a new stairway and an ADA-compliant ramp, benefiting residents and visitors with varying accessibility requirements.

The existing walkover, currently limited to a single set of stairs, will be replaced with a new structure designed to serve a broader range of mobility needs better.

The new ramp is a wonderful addition that will make it easier for individuals using wheelchairs, walkers, or strollers to explore the dunes and soak up the beauty of the shoreline.

Construction is expected to take approximately four months.

While the walkover is closed, beachgoers are encouraged to use the nearby Beachway Avenue beach access and Sapphire Road/Grayce Barck North Beach Community Park walkover. A map of beach access points is available at www.volusia.org/beach or through the Volusia Beaches app.

