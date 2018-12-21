Construction project at Orlando Health creates road closures, noise issues

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Health has a few projects going on as we head into the new year.
The upgrades include installation of a new piping system, which supplies all the hot water for the hospital.
With that, the much-needed project can get a little loud.
Visitors and patients at Orlando Health may have noticed some road closures and detour signs, including one right next to the emergency room.
This is because of crews working to complete the replacement piping system.
Officials said the system hasn't been replaced since the 1980s and the pipes have started to fail.
To fix the problem, crews are venting the pipes. When the venting process is underway, the sound is expected to peak at 150 decibels.
To crews working on the project, the sound is like working right next an airplane as its landing.
In order to keep the public away from that noise, barricades will be put in place to prevent people from getting too close to the work zones.
People outside may need to take some detours until the project is complete.
