Construction worker falls from elevated section of I-4 in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A construction worker was seriously injured when he fell from an elevated section of I-4 under construction in downtown Orlando, according to police and firefighters.
The construction worker, who was not identified, fell about 50 to 60 feet from the construction deck of I-4 near Garland Avenue and Pine Street shortly after 1 p.m.
Related Headlines
He suffered “critical injuries” and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, firefighters said.
Though the man's injuries are serious, he is conscious and breathing, firefighters said.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}