ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Convicted cop killer Markeith Loyd will receive a new court-appointed attorney after his legal team withdrew Friday, citing safety concerns due to threats of violence.

Loyd, on death row for the 2017 killing of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, was granted a new lawyer by a judge. His former attorneys withdrew after they reported that Loyd had threatened them, leading their agency to implement a zero-tolerance policy for threats.

Markeith Loyd’s new attorneys will be appointed from Jacksonville, but the context does not clarify whether the court decided on this location.

