Convicted felon from Fort Myers gets over 4 years for stolen gun

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Fort Myers man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison after deputies found a stolen gun during a traffic stop, according to federal prosecutors.

Jose Manuel Caraballo-Torres, 39, was sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison for possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Federal prosecutors said Caraballo-Torres pleaded guilty Feb. 25.

According to court documents, a Charlotte County deputy was patrolling State Road 31 in Punta Gorda on Sept. 27, 2025, when the deputy saw a speeding truck and conducted a traffic stop.

Caraballo-Torres was one of several passengers in the truck, which smelled of marijuana, prosecutors said.

During the stop, a deputy conducted a pat-down of Caraballo-Torres after he moved his hand toward his waistband, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said the deputy found a firearm in Caraballo-Torres’ waistband area.

Authorities said the gun had been reported stolen out of Orlando.

Federal prosecutors said Caraballo-Torres’ criminal history showed he was on federal supervised release until 2032 in a case from the District of Puerto Rico.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

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