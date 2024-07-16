Convicted killer again sentenced to die for 1991 sword attack on Virginia business man

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man convicted three different times of a 1991 murder has been sentenced to death for a second time, decades after the crime was committed.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Now 60-year-old James Guzman had his first two murder convictions overturned on appeal and sent back for new trials.

He was most recently convicted of murder in 2016 for using a sword to kill a Virginia businessman he chauffeured in Daytona Beach on August 10, 1991.

READ: Sheriff: Deputies shoot man who was holding metal rod, acting erratically at gas station near I-4

Guzman then stole money and a diamond ring from the victim then sold it for crack cocaine and cash.

After the third conviction, a jury voted 11-1 in favor of the death penalty for Guzman, but the sentence was nullified the next year after Florida courts began requiring unanimous jury recommendations in death penalty cases.

However, in April of 2023, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill authorizing a new non-unanimous sentencing standard of 8-4 in capital cases.

READ: Trump assassination attempt: New details emerge in shooting

The new law cleared the way for another sentencing hearing to be held for Guzman in March of this year.

After a week-long hearing, a Volusia County jury voted unanimously to recommend death for Guzman.

Finally, after a hearing Monday afternoon, Judge Dawn Nichols upheld that jury’s recommendation and again sentenced Guzman to death for his murder conviction, more than 30 years after the crime was committed.

READ: Lake County deputies search for suspect in Walgreens armed robbery

“33 years after the brutal and callous murder, the defendant is finally held accountable,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said about the case. “This case confirms that – in Florida – there is no time limit on making Justice a Reality. My only regret is that the family of our murder victim had to wait so long!”

The case was investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Assistant State Attorney Andrew Urbanak successfully prosecuted the case for the state.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group