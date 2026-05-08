Cool KIDS’ SUMMER at Disney World gets boost with $1.3 million donation

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World is investing $1.3 million in education programs across Central Florida and surprising local educators with theme park tickets.

Disney announced the investment Friday as part of a preview of its Cool KIDS’ SUMMER event.

The money will support education programs in Orange, Osceola, Lake, Polk and Seminole counties. Disney said the funding will benefit all five public school districts, along with nonprofit and arts education partners that serve students in the region.

Kid Parachute Disney (OLGA THOMPSON)

Disney visited five elementary schools as part of the celebration: Engelwood Elementary School in Orange County, St. Cloud Elementary School in Osceola County, Eustis Heights Elementary School in Lake County, Jesse Keen Elementary School in Polk County and Sterling Park Elementary School in Seminole County.

During the visits, students got a preview of kid-friendly activities planned for Cool KIDS’ SUMMER at Walt Disney World. Goofy and the Goof Troop also made appearances, leading kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students through activities inspired by GoofyCore, which is coming to EPCOT this summer.

After the school day ended, teachers, administrators and staff were invited to stay for a message of appreciation. Each participating educator received Walt Disney World theme park tickets to use with their families.

“We are grateful to Disney for their ongoing support of education in our community, for investing in our teachers at Engelwood Elementary, and for creating moments that spark imagination and celebrate the work in our classrooms,” Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Maria Vazquez said in a statement. “Opportunities like this encourage our students to dream big and remind our teachers that their impact reaches far beyond the classroom.”

Disney said the $1.3 million donation will also support Elevate Orlando, A Gift for Teaching, the Orlando Philharmonic Young People’s Concert and Disney Musicals in Schools through the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

The company said the contribution is intended to expand access to STEM, literacy and arts education programs.

“Schools are where the very first sparks of imagination are lit. They’re where young storytellers, dreamers and creators begin to see what’s possible,” said Tajiana Ancora-Brown, director of external affairs at Walt Disney World. “Supporting Florida students and educators isn’t just important to Disney, it’s essential to who we are.”

Cool KIDS’ SUMMER returns to Walt Disney World Resort from May 26 through Sept. 8. The seasonal event includes interactive entertainment, family-friendly offerings and activities designed for younger guests.

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