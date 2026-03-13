Cooler Friday in Central Florida before stormy weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents will see a cooler start to the day on Friday with high temperatures reaching the 70s and low 80s.

The region is preparing for a weather shift that includes heavy rain on Sunday and a cold front on Monday that will drop temperatures significantly by the middle of next week.

While Friday and Saturday will see increasing rain chances, Sunday is forecast to be the most impactful day of the weekend.

Heavy rain and afternoon thunderstorms are expected ahead of a cold front that will move through the area early next week, bringing morning temperatures down into the 40s.

Conditions on Friday will be breezy near the coast due to winds coming off the water.

These winds bring the possibility of a brief coastal shower, though most inland areas are expected to remain dry.

High temperatures today will range from the 70s to the low 80s.

Rain and storm chances will begin to rise on Friday and continue through Saturday.

While neither day is expected to have constant rainfall, afternoon showers and storms are likely across the region.

Sunday is forecast to be the wetter of the two weekend days, featuring heavy rain and afternoon thunderstorms.

A cold front will then move through Central Florida on Monday, bringing additional chances of precipitation before a more significant cooldown arrives.

High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to stay in the 60s. Morning lows during both days will dip back into the 40s.

