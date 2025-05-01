Corazón by Baires adds 4,000 square feet to meet ‘surging demand’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A transformation project at Mango’s Tropical Cafe Orlando will expand with the forthcoming May 15 opening of Kali Dining Room, a new space adjacent to the upscale restaurant Corazón by Baires.

Wallack Holdings, the property development and management company behind Mango’s, recruited New York-based event designers Rebecca Merritt and Beth Scura of Beyond Merritt Design to lead the creative direction and interior design for both Corazón and the subsequent Kali.

Following the Nov. 1 opening of Corazón by Baires, which features Latin American-inspired dishes from the Baires Grill culinary team, it quickly became the most-viewed Orlando restaurant on OpenTable, the real-time online booking network, according to metrics provided on the platform. “We’ve served over 9,000 parties and 30,000 guests since then,” said Wallack Holdings CEO Josh Wallack.

