  • Corrections officer accidentally shoots himself during training in Orange County

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A corrections officer accidentally shot himself in the leg Friday morning during firearms practice at a gun range, the Orange County Corrections Department said.

    Firefighters said the shooting happened shortly after 10:45 a.m. at the gun range at Wewahootee Road near the Beachline and Innovation Way.

    Related Headlines

    The corrections officer was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a precaution, an agency spokeswoman said.

    Read: Wounded deputy says 'I won' after argument over feral cats spurs shootout, sheriff says

    She said the Corrections Department shares the range with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories