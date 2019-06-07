Corrections officer accidentally shoots himself during training in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A corrections officer accidentally shot himself in the leg Friday morning during firearms practice at a gun range, the Orange County Corrections Department said.
Firefighters said the shooting happened shortly after 10:45 a.m. at the gun range at Wewahootee Road near the Beachline and Innovation Way.
Related Headlines
The corrections officer was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a precaution, an agency spokeswoman said.
Read: Wounded deputy says 'I won' after argument over feral cats spurs shootout, sheriff says
She said the Corrections Department shares the range with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
No other details were given.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story.
Per Orange County Corrections: Just before 11 .a.m., a Correctional Officer had an accidental discharge from his weapon during practice at the gun range and suffered a self-inflicted wound to the leg. He was conscious and alert, but airlifted to ORMC as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/DJiCddpaO5— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) June 7, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}