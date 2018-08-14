Corrections officer arrested on child porn charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 40-year-old corrections officer was arrested Tuesday on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.
Agents received a tip that Tony Daniel Holowaty was downloading child pornography, FDLE spokeswoman Angela Starke said.
"A search warrant was obtained and executed at Holowaty’s home," Starke said. "During an on-scene digital examination, agents found evidence of child pornography and seized digital devices for further forensic analysis."
Holowaty began working for the Florida Department of Corrections in July 2016.
Agency spokesman Patrick Manderfield provided Channel 9 with the following statement:
"The department is shocked and disturbed by the details of this officer’s arrest. His behavior is completely unacceptable, and we are moving forward with his immediate termination. This arrest is no reflection of the department’s core values or the thousands of FDC officers who work selflessly to protect and serve communities throughout Florida every day."
Holowaty was booked into the Orange County Jail, where he is being held without bail.
No other details were given.
