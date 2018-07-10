State park employee arrested on 20 counts of child porn, Volusia deputies say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Blue Spring State Park employee was arrested Monday in Orange City on charges of possessing child pornography, a Volusia County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
Sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant at Richard Darby’s home on East French Avenue in Orange City on June 29, the release said.
Detectives said they were alerted in late May by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which notifies law enforcement about reports of sexual exploitation of children on the Internet.
During a search of Darby’s home, detectives said they found images of male and female children as young as 1 to 3 years old, along with adult men and women, portrayed in sexually explicit situations.
Darby, 43, was arrested at his home Monday afternoon and charged with 20 counts of possessing photos of sexual performance by a child.
He was transported to the Volusia County Jail where he is being held on $1 million bail.
More charges are pending as detectives search for additional potential victims of sexual exploitation, authorities said.
Anyone who may have been a victim of Darby or any similar case can call the Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.
