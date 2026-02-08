Police in Oviedo are searching for a missing teenage girl

OVIEDO, Fla. — The Oviedo Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Jade Toth, who was last seen at her home early Feb. 4.

OPD believes she may currently be in the Tampa or Clearwater area.

Toth was last seen at her residence in Oviedo at 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Jade Toth (WFTV)

OPD has classified the teenager as a runaway.

She is described as 5′6 “tall and weighing 130 pounds. At the time she was last seen, she was wearing gray sweatpants, a dark-colored hoodie, and a black backpack.

Jade Toth (WFTV)

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Oviedo Police Department at 407-971-5700.

