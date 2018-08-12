Counselors provide aid to children scarred by shooting at Titusville back-to-school event

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville community leaders brought counselors to a nearby community center to offer aid to anyone who was traumatized by the shooting at a city park during a back-to-school event last week.
The shooting occurred at Isaac Campbell Park on South Street shortly after 5:20 p.m. last Saturday when the shooter returned to the park after a fistfight and began firing, investigators said.
Police said a gun went off about a dozen times when two men got into an argument.
Counselors asked children whose parents brought them to the event simple questions that proved difficult to answer.
“How do you feel it’s affected you, sweetheart?” a counselor asked a girl.
The licensed therapists offered mental health counseling for free.
“Some people think there's nothing wrong with their kids just because they're still playing and acting normal, but no one knows what's in their minds,” said Dwight Siegler, a community activist who helped organize the event.
Along with listening to children, counselors also provided parents with advice.
“Let them know they're safe; talk about their feelings,” said Christine Grissom, a child psychiatrist. “If they stop eating or sleeping or become excessively irritable then they might have to be seen by a professional.”
Siegler said he will help anyone affected by the shooting. He urges anyone affected, or any counselors willing to volunteer help, to call him at 321-614-4283.
Brevard County officials also said residents can dial 211 to seek help, as well.
