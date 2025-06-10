Court hearing canceled for suspended Osceola County sheriff

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Court information shows Wednesday’s scheduled court hearing for suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez has been canceled.

The hearing was initially supposed to happen at noon Wednesday.

No new date was given.

Lopez faces racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering charges. Prosecutors allege he and four co-defendants ran an illegal gambling operation for years.

Lopez remains in the Lake County jail under a $1 million bail.

