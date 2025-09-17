Crane company sued for deadly highway collapse

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Attorneys representing a construction worker who was killed in a 2023 crane collapse along a major Orange County road are suing the crane company, saying the man’s death was preventable.

The lawsuit said Ryan Haynes was working along SR 417 near the John Young Parkway exit in October 2023 installing noise reducing walls when the crane tipped over.

Attorneys said the crane, owned by Plant City-based Adcock Cranes, was placed on a steep embankment along the road that made the crane unstable.

They also said the crane’s boom was raised to a level that made the crane top heavy.

When the crane tipped over, the filing said Haynes was pinned underneath the mass of metal.

Haynes’ attorney is asking for more than $50,000 in damages.

An after-hours message to Adcock Cranes seeking comment was not immediately returned.

