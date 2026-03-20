Crash damages police SUV in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating an officer-involved crash in downtown Orlando.

The crash left an Orlando Police Department SUV damaged near Orange Avenue and Church Street shortly after 3 a.m. Friday

Channel 9 arrived a short time later and spotted the OPD patrol SUV with damage to the driver’s side. A deployed airbag was also visible in the agency vehicle.

Officer-involved crash in Orlando The crash happened early Friday at Orange Avenue and Church Street in downtown Orlando. (WFTV staff)

The incident shut down two lanes of Orange Avenue and a section of Church street, but both roads reopened by 5:30 a.m.

Officer-involved crash in Orlando The crash happened early Friday at Orange Avenue and Church Street in downtown Orlando. (WFTV staff)

Channel 9 has reached out to OPD for more details on what led to the crash and whether anyone was hurt.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News on Channel 9 & TV 27 for updates on this story.

Officer-involved crash in Orlando The crash happened early Friday at Orange Avenue and Church Street in downtown Orlando. (WFTV staff)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group