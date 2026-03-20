Crash damages police SUV in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating an officer-involved crash in downtown Orlando.
The crash left an Orlando Police Department SUV damaged near Orange Avenue and Church Street shortly after 3 a.m. Friday
Channel 9 arrived a short time later and spotted the OPD patrol SUV with damage to the driver’s side. A deployed airbag was also visible in the agency vehicle.
The incident shut down two lanes of Orange Avenue and a section of Church street, but both roads reopened by 5:30 a.m.
Channel 9 has reached out to OPD for more details on what led to the crash and whether anyone was hurt.
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