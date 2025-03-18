Astronauts back on Earth following 9 months stuck in space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Crew 9 astronauts have splashed down in the Gulf of America after being stuck in space for nine months.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams launched toward the International Space Station in June on what was supposed to be an eight-day mission. However, problems led to their return being delayed for nine months. NASA eventually sent Starliner back empty, pushing back their homecoming.

On Tuesday, they and two other astronauts returned home aboard a SpaceX capsule.

