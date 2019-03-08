CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule is back back on Earth.
After its historic launch last week, the capsule is reentered Earth’s atmosphere and splash downed into the Atlantic Ocean east of Cape Canaveral at 8:45 a.m. Friday.
The capsule, which is slated to carry out the first manned U.S. mission to space in eight years this summer, undocked from the International Space Station around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
NASA is hoping the capsule and its dummy astronaut "Ridley" make it through Earth's atmosphere in one piece.
READ: TIMELINE: SpaceX launches its Crew Dragon spacecraft to International Space Station
The dummy is taking important measurements like temperature and pressure inside the capsule during its decent.
Miss the landing? You can rewatch it here:
Splashdown! As seen on @WFTV with @RAsaWFTV and @BShieldsWFTV the @SpaceX Dragon Capsule that will soon carry astronauts back into space just returned from what appears to have been a successful journey. #missionaccomplished #spacex pic.twitter.com/ssxxXTs8Aw— Greg Warmoth WFTV (@GWarmothWFTV) March 8, 2019
Mission successful! This is a BIG deal. We could be sending astronauts, from our soil, back to space - maybe as soon as later this year! https://t.co/zcaVEYi64x— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) March 8, 2019
Splashdown success 🐉! At 8:45 a.m. EST @spacex's #CrewDragon splashed-down in the Atlantic Ocean after a five-day stay at the @space_station. More: https://t.co/bOB3gSr3Os pic.twitter.com/WAqmkGQieC— NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) March 8, 2019
The @SpaceX #CrewDragon 🐉 successfully undocked from the @Space_Station at 2:32 a.m. EST. Tune in at 7:30 a.m. EST for live de-orbit and splashdown coverage. More info: https://t.co/bOB3gS9spS pic.twitter.com/e7dPhpAkUu— NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) March 8, 2019
