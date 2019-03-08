  • SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule splashes down in the Atlantic Ocean

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule is back back on Earth.

    After its historic launch last week, the capsule is reentered Earth’s atmosphere and splash downed into the Atlantic Ocean east of Cape Canaveral at 8:45 a.m. Friday.

    The capsule, which is slated to carry out the first manned U.S. mission to space in eight years this summer, undocked from the International Space Station around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

    NASA is hoping the capsule and its dummy astronaut "Ridley" make it through Earth's atmosphere in one piece.

    The dummy is taking important measurements like temperature and pressure inside the capsule during its decent. 

    Miss the landing? You can rewatch it here:

