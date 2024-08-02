Crews begin resurfacing Turnpike in Orange and Osceola Counties

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews need to resurface more than seven miles of the Turnpike in Orange and Osceola Counties.

Drivers will see some overnight road work on the Turnpike in both directions.

Crews are working to resurface some lanes on the turnpike from canoe creek road all the way to Us 441 and this will run through tomorrow.

It’s not a full shutdown of the Turnpike in both directions.

It’s single lane closures, and you’ll see that start to impact your drive Thursday night, and those single lanes will remain closed until seven Friday morning.

You won’t need an alternate route, because it’s not a full closure.

You just want to give yourself some extra time for that turnpike drive.

