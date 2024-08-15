Crews continue work on improvements to the I-4 Sand Lake interchange

ORLANDO, Fla. — Workers plan to shut down an Interstate 4 ramp.

Crews will continue to work on massive projects to improve the I-4 Sand Lake interchange.

They’ll be setting beams in place for some new bridge structures.

Those beams weigh 72 to 75 tons, so they need to shut down that I-4 westbound entrance ramp from Sand Lake to get the job done.

It will close at 10 p.m. Wednesday night and reopen at 6 a.m.

You’ll see those closures tonight, tomorrow, and then again on Sunday.

You will need to work around it and take this alternate route.

You can take Sand Lake to Turkey Lake, turn to Hollywood, and then go to Adventure Way to gain access once again to I-4 westbound.

