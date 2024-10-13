NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Earlier this month, crews spent the afternoon re-hanging five newly restored sea life sculptures under the MLK Jr. Bridge in New Smyrna Beach.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

City leaders joined artist Harry Messersmith as crews got to work hanging the newly refreshed sculptures that are part of the undersea-themed public art exhibit below the bridge, located at U.S. 1 & S.R. 44.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Crews hang restored sea life sculptures under MLK Jr. Bridge in New Smyrna Beach Crews hang restored sea life sculptures under MLK Jr. Bridge in New Smyrna Beach

The aluminum sculptures and blue-toned murals depicting a variety of sea life are based on designs submitted by 150 local middle and high school students as part of a collaborative community art project undertaken in the late 1990s.

Read: Rascal Flatts ‘Life is a Highway Tour’ stops in Orlando

Messersmith, one of the project’s original artists, said it took three months to fully restore all the sculptures.

City crews also repaired the sculptures connections and added clasps to each for improved wind resistance.

Read: Harlem Globetrotters to be in Orlando in newly announced 2025 World Tour

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group