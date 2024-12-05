Crews prepare for launch of ‘Blue Ghost’ moon lander from Florida

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA is working with multiple U.S. companies to deliver science and technology to the moon’s surface as part of its Artemis mission.

The next moon mission could launch from Florida’s Space Coast in January.

Crews plan to use Firefly Aerospace’s “Blue Ghost” lander to deliver 10 NASA science and technology instruments to a vast basin on the moon’s near side.

Read: NASA’s stuck astronauts hit 6 months in space. Just 2 more to go

The mission will study lunar dust, test radiation-tolerant computing, and explore sub-surface drilling.

“So they’re under contract to NASA to develop cargo delivery services and science delivery services to the surface of the moon and it’s all in support of project Artemis,” said Dr. Ken Kremer with Space UpClose.

Read: Billionaire who performed the first private spacewalk is Trump’s pick to lead NASA

These experiments will help NASA prepare for future human missions to the moon and beyond as part of its moon-to-mars exploration strategy.

A six-day launch window for the lunar lander opens in mid-January.

Read: NASA testing new X-59 aircraft engines, designed to fly supersonic speeds without the sonic booms

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group