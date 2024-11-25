Crews respond after vehicle crashes into water near Orange County shopping center

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Several crews responded Monday after a vehicle crashed into water in Orange County.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on Resort Village Drive near SR-535.

Orange County Fire Rescue said a vehicle crashed through fencing and into a body of water.

Paramedics said one patient was recovered from the scene and taken to a hospital.

Water rescue in Orange County Divers searched a pond off State Road 535 Monday morning. (WFTV staff)

Several rescue divers are still searching the fully submerged vehicle for additional victims.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

