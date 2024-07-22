Crews work to improve pedestrian safety as students prepare to head back to school

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of students around Central Florida are preparing to return to school in a few weeks.

This year, some students in Orange County may see construction on the way to class.

Crews are working to improve pedestrian safety on Rio Grande Avenue.

Students from five schools use the area to get to class.

“We wanted to make sure that this road is adequately meeting the needs of the community, and what we found was the number of pedestrians and bicyclists using this road is significantly higher than when it was originally designed and built,” said Darrell Moody with Orange County Public Works.

