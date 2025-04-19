Crunch Fitness expands Orlando footprint, buys competitor’s gyms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Crunch Fitness is opening five new gyms in the Orlando area by May 1, according to an April 15 announcement by a leading franchisee for the chain.

The new fitness centers, which will replace existing 24 Hour Fitness gyms the chain bought in Apopka, Lake Mary, Winter Park and Orlando, are among nine coming to Florida via CR Fitness Holdings, billed as the largest and fastest-growing franchisee of Crunch Fitness, according to a press release.

CR Fitness announced in February it was opening a $5 million, 37,080-square-foot facility in Fall 2025 in the former World of Decor space at 7506 Dr. Phillips Blvd...

