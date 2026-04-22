Limited-edition Crystal Light flavors cater to romance, mystery, and fantasy fans

ORLANDO, Fla. — Crystal Light is introducing three limited-edition drink flavors inspired by some of the most popular genres among book lovers and #BookTok readers.

The new flavors, released this week, are designed around reading trends that continue to dominate social media, where #BookTok has generated hundreds of billions of views.

The lineup includes:

Hibiscus Lemonade , inspired by romance novels

, inspired by romance novels Prickly Pear Lemonade , created to reflect mystery stories

, created to reflect mystery stories Passion Fruit, aimed at fantasy readers

The company said all three flavors are sugar-free and designed as a hydration option for readers during book club meetings, reading sessions or everyday use.

To promote the launch, Crystal Light is partnering with author and influencer Brooke Averick, whose debut novel Phoebe Berman’s Gonna Lose It is scheduled for release in May.

Crystal Light launches three new flavors inspired by BookTok

According to event platform Eventbrite, book club events increased by 31% in 2024, reflecting growing interest in reading communities and social book gatherings.

Crystal Light said this marks its first flavor innovation tied to the recent rise in book club culture.

The limited-edition flavors are now available while supplies last.

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