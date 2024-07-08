ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and stormy on Monday.

A heat advisory has been issued for all of eastern Central Florida from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Our peak heat index values will approach 106 to 112 degrees.

Watch: Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Texas

Highs will be in the low-to mid-90s east of I-95 and in the mid-to upper-90s west of I-95.

Dangerous heat with a chance for afternoon storms Monday

The afternoon heat will help to fuel our chances of rain and storms.

Read: AAA: Beryl pushes Florida’s gas prices upward

Our area has a 60% chance of rain and storms on Monday afternoon.

Storms could also be strong in some areas.

See: SeaWorld unveils its new Penguin Trek ride

Our area will be slightly cooler for the rest of the week, but afternoon storm chances will remain high.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group