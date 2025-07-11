Daryl Carter Parkway interchange promises to ease traffic congestion

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Daryl Carter Parkway Interchange on I-4 in Orange County is set to open next Friday, promising to ease traffic congestion in the busy tourism corridor.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will unveil the new interchange, which features three additional ramps to help reduce congestion at nearby interchanges like Apopka Vineland Road, Central Florida Parkway and Sand Lake Road.

The Daryl Carter Parkway overpass has been converted into a diverging diamond interchange as part of the project. This innovative design is projected to allow nearly twice as many vehicles to pass through at once and cut crash risk by almost 50 percent.

Drivers will have one more week of construction in this area before the official opening next Friday. The new interchange is expected to greatly improve traffic flow and safety in Orange County’s tourism corridor, helping both local commuters and visitors.

