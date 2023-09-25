Data shows El Nino effect could created wetter and colder winter in Florida this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Experts say this winter could be wetter and cooler in the southern U.S., and drier and warmer up north.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said El Nino weather conditions are expected to be strong this winter.

Read: Orlando receives $500K to redevelop 2 historically Black neighborhoods

This will be the first time in years Central Florida could feel the effects of the phenomenon during the coldest months of the year.

El Nino occurs when specific ocean temperatures are warmer than normal for an extended period of time.

Read: Orlando Health announces plans for $160M pediatric care pavilion

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group