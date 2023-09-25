Orlando receives $500K to redevelop 2 historically Black neighborhoods

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando has received $500,000 to redevelop 2 historically Black neighborhoods.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Lift Orlando and the Orlando Housing Authority the half a million-dollar grant.

The grant will be used in a 2-step process to improve the West Lakes and Washington Shores neighborhoods.

“Congratulations to Lift Orlando and the Orlando Housing Authority on their successful grant application,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. “The city is excited for the opportunity to support this endeavor, committing $250,000 in funding for community outreach and neighborhood planning. We look forward to working with these two remarkable community partners to develop a neighborhood revitalization plan that will serve as a roadmap for public and private investment and benefit our residents for years to come.”

Over the last decade, Lift Orlando has invested more than $115 million into the area west of downtown Orlando.

