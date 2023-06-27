Local

David Siegel’s Westgate Resorts sells another local property

By WFTV.com News Staff and Steven Ryzewski

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando timeshare giant David Siegel’s Westgate Resorts has sold another local property.

A subsidiary of the company sold the 70,841-square-foot office and retail building at 384 Wilshire Blvd. in Casselberry for $4 million, Seminole County records show.

Built in 1984, the building — which is mostly one-story, with the exception of a small stretch that has two floors — has tenants that include the Seminole County Clerk of Courts and cannabis retail shop Leafy8, as well as neighborhood-oriented users such cleaning, jewelry and salon services.

