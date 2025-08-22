Daytona Beach bans public camping amid ongoing homelessness concerns

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The city of Daytona Beach has officially banned public camping. This comes after years of homeless issues and, most recently, large groups of people setting up in Breakers Oceanfront Park right by the pier.

“I hate to say out of sight, but that’s what needs to be done. They need to be moved,” said Commissioner Ken Strickland.

Dozens of homeless people have spread out with bags and belongings, bringing chaos to the heart of the city’s tourism district. Strickland said the ban on camping puts Daytona Beach in compliance with state law. However, with the First Step Shelter at capacity most days, he worries about where people will go.

“It would be nice if we had unlimited space for these people but what space we have most of them don’t want to go there so we are dealing with a real mess,” said Strickland.

Business owners like Tom Caffrey have begged the city for help but were until recently told nothing could be done.

“I think it was your last story that happened, and once that story happened, we had police show up. It’s helped the tourism a lot,” said Caffrey.

He said the city’s new ordinance makes sense.

“You walk into the park, and it has the Florida statute, FS, whatever it is, and it says you can’t camp in the park, you can’t be here after x time. But meanwhile, they’re all over the volleyball courts. They’re all over everything that’s there and so yeah, it’s a long time coming,” said Caffrey.

When Eyewitness News reported on the problems at the park in June, the city said its hands were tied when it came to enforcement because of a federal injunction on its panhandling ordinance.

However, because of state law, the city has grounds to enforce the no public camping rules.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group