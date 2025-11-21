Daytona Beach commissioners debate alleged misspending and data breach concerns

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach city commissioners have been discussing alleged misspending within the city, focusing on the use of city credit cards and a recent data breach.

The issue of city finances was brought to light earlier this month when reports emerged about potential misuse of city funds.

During a recent meeting, commissioners debated the implications of these allegations, particularly concerning the transparency of financial transactions and the security of city data.

Three commissioners have called for the city auditor to prioritize the investigation into these allegations.

However, the mayor disagreed, arguing that since the transactions were made public online, it should not be considered a priority.

