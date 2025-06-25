Daytona Beach invests $42.3M in wastewater upgrades, including $11M lift station replacement

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Daytona Beach is allocating more than $42.3 million toward upgrades to its wastewater infrastructure, specifically targeting 14 lift stations throughout the city.

These projects are designed to modernize aging infrastructure, expand capacity for future growth, and enhance storm resilience.

Among these, the replacement of Lift Station No. 34 is a significant undertaking, with a budget of $11 million.

Lift Station No. 34, situated at 510 Ora Street, was constructed in 1986 and provides service to a large part of the city’s northern beachside region. The replacement project is on track and is anticipated to finish in early 2026.

With these improvements, Daytona Beach seeks to strengthen its wastewater management and ready itself for future growth and environmental issues.

